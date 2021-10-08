Left Menu

Sir Alex and tearful mum see Marcus Rashford receive honorary degree

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:03 IST
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford was presented with an honorary degree by the University of Manchester at Old Trafford on Thursday, in recognition of his campaigning work off the pitch in tackling child poverty.

At just 23 years of age, Rashford became the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from the university.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who also has an honorary degree from the university, joined Rashford's friends and family - including his tearful mum - to see him receive the award from vice-chancellor Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell.

Rashford waged a high-profile campaign last year to persuade the British government to provide free meals to vulnerable youngsters in England throughout the school holidays during the coronavirus pandemic, eventually forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a U-turn.

He has also been an outspoken critic of the government's decision to scrap the UK# 20-a-week (USD 2.73) increase to Universal Credit, introduced to support people on low incomes during the pandemic.

