Left Menu

Ensure no teacher, staff allowed without at least 1 Covid vaccine dose:Delhi govt to private schools

The Delhi government has directed all private schools to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff are not allowed to attend school if they have not received the first dose of COVID-19, and treat their absence as being on leave, according to officials.The Directorate of Education has asked all private schools to ensure that all teachers and school staff, including transportation staff, who have not received their jabs so far should be vaccinated by October 15, a senior DoE official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:17 IST
Ensure no teacher, staff allowed without at least 1 Covid vaccine dose:Delhi govt to private schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has directed all private schools to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff are not allowed to attend school if they have not received the first dose of COVID-19, and treat their absence as being 'on leave', according to officials.

The Directorate of Education has asked all private schools to ensure that all teachers and school staff, including transportation staff, who have not received their jabs so far should be vaccinated by October 15, a senior DoE official said. ''Further, teachers and school staff who have not got themselves vaccinated, may not be allowed to attend school and their absence may be treated as on leave,'' the official said.

It is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the country is threatened by the pandemic, the official said.

''In view of this, it is imperative that all private schools functioning in Delhi should ensure the vaccination of all their teachers, staff and other supporting staff immediately,'' the official added.

Last week, the DoE had directed all government schools to ensure that unvaccinated teachers and non-teaching staffers will not be allowed to attend school. There are over 1,500 government and aided schools in the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday notified that all Delhi government employees and teachers not having at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed to attend their offices and workplaces from October 16.

All such unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as ''on leave'' till they get the jab, it said. Welcoming the development, Delhi Parents Association (DPA) said if not vaccinated, teachers can play a role of COVID-19 spreaders.

''We welcome this decision as no one can risk the life of school-going kids as they (teaching, non-teaching staff) can play a role of spreaders. Moreover till date no vaccine is available for kids below 18. ''All the school staff should be vaccinated with both the doses,'' said DPA President Aparajita Gautam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021