Colleges to open in Pune city for classroom teaching from Monday

Colleges in Pune city will reopen for offline classes from Monday with only those students who have got both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being allowed entry, an order by the local civic body said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation order issued on Friday said apart from students, it was mandatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff at these institutions to have got both doses of the vaccine.

''COVID-appropriate behaviour, rules regarding physical distancing, mask usage will be adhered in the colleges,'' the order said.

The PMC also said restaurants, bars, food courts etc are allowed to operate till 11 pm daily with 50 per cent seating capacity, while government and private offices can have 100 per cent attendance, provided the staff is fully vaccinated.

It also said coaching classes, training institutes were allowed to function with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Pune, told reporters the positivity rate of the district was around 3 percent. ''Pune city's positivity rate for last week was 2.5 percent, while PCMC and Pune rural's positivity rate was 2.3 and 3.5 percent respectively,'' said Pawar, who expressed satisfaction on the vaccination rate here.

He also said he would talk to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday about reducing the time gap between two Covishield jabs.

