Book on PM's Tamil references in various fora released

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
A book detailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's references to Tamil and Tamil Nadu in various international fora, including at the UN, was released here recently.

Bhupendar Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, his cabinet colleague L Murugan, senior BJP leaders, including CT Ravi and state president K Annamalai, attended the book launch, a release here said on Friday.

The book, titled ''Vanakkam Tamizhagam-Pradhamarin Tamil Muzhakkam,'' attempts to document all the national and international events where Modi has made references to kings, freedom fighters, leaders, poets, social workers and temples of Tamil Nadu, it said.

''This book also covers the contributions and schemes made by PM Modi-led Central government for Tamil Nadu and Tamil diaspora and captures how lives of beneficiaries have changed through these contributions and schemes,'' it said.

The writers of the book include Prof S Amar Prasad Reddy, S Kashyab Venkatesh, H Santhosh, Shefali Vaidya and SG Gokul, it said.

In his speeches, Modi has made candid references to poems ranging from 3000-year old Kaniyan Poongundranar's ''Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir'' to Bharathiyar's poems in events like the UN General Assembly and 2nd India-China Informal Summit, 2019, the release added.

Yadav, who attended the event virtually, said in a tweet the book captures the PM's ''affinity for Tamil language, culture and Tamil makkal (people).'' PTI SA BN BN

