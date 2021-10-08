Naidu for creating awareness among children against mobile phone addiction

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for creating awareness among youngsters on the need to refrain from getting addicted to digital devices like mobile phones.

Children and young adults also need to be cautioned against over-dependence on the internet as it will kill creativity and original thinking, he said at a programme in Itanagar. Interacting with writers, educators, social workers and other prominent personalities of Arunachal Pradesh, Naidu urged them to take the lead in educating youngsters about various social evils like gender discrimination and drug addiction.

"They (youngsters) should also be made aware of the adverse effects of climate change and the need to protect nature and water bodies," he said.

The vice-president said Covid-19 has taught the importance of physical fitness, and advised the state government to encourage sports like Kabaddi.

"One can be mentally alert if one is physically fit", he said.

Naidu also emphasised the importance of inculcating an attitude of 'sharing and caring' among youngsters saying it is the core of Indian philosophy.

The vice president also visited the J N State Museum here.

"The ethnographic museum succinctly showcases the rich socio-cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.... It has 27 impressive dioramas representing all the major tribes of the state. ''Each diorama has lively figures of tribal men and women in traditional attires engaged in day to day activities. In the background, one can see the ecological setting in which a tribe is based, thus giving the viewer a fuller understanding of the people's socio-cultural life and their natural habitat," Naidu added.

He said the tribes of the state have generations of expertise in various craft forms such as weaving, painting, basketry, mask-making, ivory-work, blacksmithy, doll-making, pottery and carpentry.

"The women of Arunachal are experts in the art of weaving and have a beautiful sense of colour combination. Carpet making and wood carving are also practised traditionally by some tribes like Monpas, Khamtis and Wanchos. Similarly, cane and Bamboo handicrafts are integral to the life of people in the state," he said.

Naidu, however, added that the biggest challenge that these talented artisans face is non-availability of proper marketing opportunities for their products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)