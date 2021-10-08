Left Menu

Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurates Hindu College's renovated auditorium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 23:02 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday inaugurated Hindu college's newly renovated auditorium here and recalled his days as a student at the institution that he attended from 1968-1973.

''One of the great learning experiences of having attended this institution was the spirit of enquiry, a certain academic freedman an ability to network with faculty with others including members of the governing body.

''We had this great interactive cohesiveness between the faculty and the students, and a spirit of camaraderie,'' the minister, who participated in the ceremony virtually, said.

The auditorium, the organisers of the event said, that was first instituted in 1953, went over a complete makeover in the last 14 months, and has now been transformed into a ''state of the art facility''. It is fully air-conditioned, is wifi enabled, has comfortable seating, that makes it ''comparable to any movie theatre'', they said.

An amphitheatre and a science block were also inaugurated during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

