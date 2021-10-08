Left Menu

Girls being trained for self-defence in J-K's Udhampur under mission 'Shakti'

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 23:47 IST
Girls being trained for self-defence in J-K's Udhampur under mission 'Shakti'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The female students of various schools and colleges are being trained for self-defence by the police under mission ''Shakti'' in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

This plan is a brainchild of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sargun Shukla. A month-long self-defence training camp under ''Mission Shakti'' was launched at district police lines in Udhampur on Friday.

Under this mission, self-defence techniques are being taught to the girl students of various schools and colleges, the officials said.

A panel of trained coaches shall be imparting training in mixed martial arts to the participating girls of Udhampur.

While interacting with media, the Udhampur SSP said that ''it is our endeavour that all the girls who come out of their homes feel confident in doing so''.

''J&K police strives to make the UT a safe place for our girls, but despite that it becomes imperative that these girls feel confident in tackling any issue, should they face one'', She added.

Shukla has exhorted upon the participants to effectively utilise the platform given to them for acquiring basic self-defence tactics and techniques incorporated in the course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021