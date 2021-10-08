Girls being trained for self-defence in J-K's Udhampur under mission 'Shakti'

The female students of various schools and colleges are being trained for self-defence by the police under mission ''Shakti'' in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

This plan is a brainchild of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sargun Shukla. A month-long self-defence training camp under ''Mission Shakti'' was launched at district police lines in Udhampur on Friday.

Under this mission, self-defence techniques are being taught to the girl students of various schools and colleges, the officials said.

A panel of trained coaches shall be imparting training in mixed martial arts to the participating girls of Udhampur.

While interacting with media, the Udhampur SSP said that ''it is our endeavour that all the girls who come out of their homes feel confident in doing so''.

''J&K police strives to make the UT a safe place for our girls, but despite that it becomes imperative that these girls feel confident in tackling any issue, should they face one'', She added.

Shukla has exhorted upon the participants to effectively utilise the platform given to them for acquiring basic self-defence tactics and techniques incorporated in the course.

