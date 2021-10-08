Portable ultrasound machine, used for pre-natal sex determination, found at private clinic: DCW

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) alleged on Friday that an illegal portable ultrasound machine, used for pre-natal sex determination, was found at a private clinic here and recommended that an FIR be lodged in the matter.

The Delhi government has constituted the State Inspection and Monitoring Committee (SIMC) for monitoring and an effective implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC and PNDT) Act in the national capital.

DCW member Firdos Khan is also part of the SIMC, which received a complaint against a private nursing home at Kingsway Camp alleging that sex-determination tests are being conducted at the facility for a payment of Rs 20,000, according to a statement.

On receiving the complaint, a visit was conducted at the nursing home by the SIMC on Friday morning.

During the visit, a portable ultrasound machine was found at the nursing home, which is illegal. Many irregularities were also found during the inspection such as Form Fs were not filled properly, registers were not maintained, besides several discrepancies in the records maintained by the clinic.

The owner of the nursing home and her husband snatched many crucial documents from the members of the inspection team and tore one of those, the DCW alleged.

A complaint was registered against the owners of the nursing home at the Mukherjee Nagar police station. ''The incident is very unfortunate. Many hospitals and ultrasound centres are allegedly involved in pre-natal sex determination of foetus, which is a criminal offence. DCW, along with the Delhi government, is trying to stop this illegal practice in the capital. A very serious and detailed complaint was received against the hospital. Upon inspection, many discrepancies were found and the owners tried their best to intimidate the team. I urge the Delhi Police to take the strongest action against the clinic,'' DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

