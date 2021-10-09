Skyview by Empyrean to organize first mountain megathon in J&K's Patnitop next month

A two-day first annual mountain megathon – SKY101 would be held next month at the famous Patnitop hill resort in Jammu and Kashmir, the organisers said on Saturday, announcing promo events in different parts of the country to attract large-scale participation. Skyview by Empyrean, the recently launched hospitality venture of Empyrean Skyview Private Limited (ESPPL), said the main purpose of the SKY101 is to create awareness about a healthy lifestyle and promote the beautiful region of Patnitop and Sanget. Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean is India's highest ropeway in terms of ground clearance of over 65 meters and the largest Indo-French collaboration in mountain infrastructure development.

It was built in a record time of 2.4 years under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and started its commercial operations on July 20, 2019.

“SKY101 will be held on November 13 and 14 at Skyview World, Sanget. It is the first-of-its-kind event in India, testing athletes on their multi-discipline sports endurance – cycling and running in mountain trails,” Managing Director, ESPPL, Syed Junaid Altaf said. He said the participants from across India would test their skills and endurance levels on the rough terrain of the Himalayan foothills while competing for glory, cash prizes and more. To create awareness and drive registrations, he said the first promo event was flagged off in Jammu last week at Satwari here, where almost 50 participants from various cycling clubs of Jammu, including members of Jammu's first women's cycling club cycled to Suchetgarh border and covered a total distance of about 25 kms. “More promo events are being organised in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Delhi in the coming days. We hope participants will register wholeheartedly and make this event a success and look forward to it as an annual event,” Altaf said.

He said the SKY101 event is supported by J&K Tourism Department, cycling federation of India, Jammu Kashmir cycling association and JK Sports Council among others.

