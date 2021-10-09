CM distributes welfare aids, maintenance grant to differently abled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday distributed welfare aids and maintenance grant to the differently abled.

He also handed over the keys of petrol scooters fitted with connecting wheels to five beneficiaries at the Secretariat here. Apart from giving away a monthly maintenance allowance of Rs 1,500 to five severely handicapped persons on the occasion, the Chief Minister issued appointment orders on compassionate grounds to the heirs of four employees who died in the line of duty.

The monthly grant is deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, according to an official release here. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Secretary of Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons Department R Lalvena and other officials participated.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly established Sankalp – The Learning Centre & Special Needs School at Kollapancheri in Tiruvallur district, at a virtual event.

The Sankalp school has been striving for the betterment of the lives of special children for about 20 years. About 200 children are studying in this school, which has launched a specialised training for children with learning disabilities and those with autism. In addition, children with disabilities will be offered special treatment such as physiotherapy and speech therapy, said a release. Vocational training on jewelry making, gift making, weaving, data entry, soap making, spice and mask making are imparted to the children in order to equip them to face life, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)