Mumbai Police summons CBI director Subodh Jaiswal in phone tapping-data leak case

Jaiswal was the director general of police during this period.It was alleged that phones of senior politicians and officials were tapped illegally during the inquiry and the report was leaked deliberately, but the FIR registered in this regard by the cyber cell does not name Shukla or any other official.

The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police on Saturday summoned CBI director and former Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in a phone tapping and data leak case, a senior official said here.

Jaiswal has been asked to be present to record his statement on October 14, the police official said. The summons was sent by email, he added.

The case relates to the `leak' of a report prepared by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla about alleged corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra when she headed the state intelligence department (SID). Jaiswal was the director general of police during this period.

It was alleged that phones of senior politicians and officials were tapped illegally during the inquiry and the report was leaked deliberately, but the FIR registered in this regard by the cyber cell does not name Shukla or any other official. Officials of the BKC cyber police station had earlier recorded Shukla's statement.

Shukla is now posted as Additional Director General of CRPF. The FIR was registered against unknown persons for obtaining ''a classified letter and classified information'' of the SID under section 30 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 (fraudulently retaining a message delivered by mistake), sections 44(b) (failure to furnish information in time) and 66 (computer-related offence) of the Information Technology Act, 2008, and section 5 (wrongful communication of information) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. Jaiswal, a 1985 Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer, has also served as Mumbai police commissioner in the past. PTI DC KRK KRK KRK

