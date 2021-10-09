JK civilian killings: Several organisations hold protest in Chandigarh

A host of social, religious and political organisations on Saturday staged a demonstration here over the recent killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists and condemned the barbaric crime.

The protest was held at Chandigarh's main commercial complex at Sector 17 in the evening.

Raising slogans against terrorism, the people gathered at the protest demanded strict action against the perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

Organisations including Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Kashmir Sahayak Sabha, an organisation of Kashmiri Pandits here, took part in the protest.

Many among those who took part in the protest said members of the Hindu and Sikh community have been targeted selectively.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed several killings of civilians in the last few days, with the latest one on Thursday, when principal Supinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand were shot dead at point-blank range inside a government school in Srinagar.

On Tuesday, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit, and a vendor from Bihar, Virendra Paswan, were killed by terrorists in Srinagar.

Rajesh Pandita, secretary-general of Kashmir Sahayak Sabha, Chandigarh, said the selective and systematic killings of minorities (Sikhs and Hindus) in the Valley recently has shocked the entire nation.

He said many people from the Kashmiri Pandit community, who were provided jobs under a rehabilitation package in 2010-11, have started moving to Jammu fearing for their lives.

“The government must ensure the security of minorities in Kashmir Valley,” said Pandita.

In 2019, the Centre had revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Earlier on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had condemned the killings of civilians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the Centre to take effective measures to ensure the safety of the Union Territory's residents.

