Civil service aspirant commits suicide: Police

A 25-year-old woman who was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission exams allegedly committed suicide in central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar, police said on Saturday. The UPSC Prelims 2021 is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Akansha Mishra hailed from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh. She had shifted to Delhi from her hometown in June 2021 and was preparing for competitive exams here, they said.

Police suspect no foul play in the incident.

The victim’s family told police that she was under a lot of ‘exam pressure’ and suspected that it led her to take the extreme step. According to police, she was residing at a rented accommodation here in Old Rajender Nagar since October 2.

On Friday, she was last seen at 11 am by her flat mate. She was later found hanging from the ceiling fan, a senior police officer said.

The incident was reported around 11.50 pm.

No suicide note was found at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, adding the door of the house was found locked from inside.

Prima facie, there were no other external injuries on her body except the ligature marks on her neck and the spot was also inspected by the crime team, she said.

Chauhan said inquest proceedings have been initiated.

The body has been preserved for 72 hours at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and her parents were informed immediately after her death, the police said.

