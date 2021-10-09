Diversity of flora will catalyse development of AYUSH industries in northeast: Sonowal

The diversity of flora in the northeastern states along with a rich heritage of traditional medicine will catalyse the development of AYUSH-based industries in the region, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday. At a review meeting of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH) held at Umiam in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district, he claimed the region possesses a great potential to drive the next phase of India's economic growth. Interacting with reporters, the Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping and Waterways stressed the need for best quality education for students of the region in Ayurveda nursing and pharmacy as well as professional short-term courses in Panchkarma Therapy.

Sonowal said the Union government remains committed to elevating the economic proposition of the northeast region and make it the growth engine of India.

AYUSH-based industries have a major opportunity to look at the northeast as the next destination for their new units. World-class professionals trained at NEIAH and other centres under AYUSH Ministry will complement the availability of flora in the region to accelerate growth, he said.

Sonowal announced that the government will take steps to start PG courses at NEIAH and the stipend for Homoeopathy interns will be increased on par with Ayurveda, an official statement said.

During the review meeting with the top officials of his ministry, Sonowal took stock of the steps to build capacity in AYUSH-led initiatives. He advised a few course corrections so that results from these initiatives can reach the end-users and people sooner than later.

