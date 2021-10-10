Danfoss signs MoU with IISc Bangalore

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI):Danfoss India, a leader in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, with an aim to create a research and training centre on use of Low GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants, the company said on Sunday.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed for a duration of four years, aims to provide training in best practices at various levels, including for teachers, students, field and maintenance engineers, technicians and practicing engineers, a company statement said.

Danfoss would provide hands-on training using demonstration systems both at Indian Institute of Science and at Danfoss campus.

Danfoss India President, Ravichandran Purushothaman exchanged documents with IISc Bengaluru, Director, professor Govindan Rangarajan in the presence of Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi recently.

''With our IISc collaboration, we hope to enhance research and development in the use of GWP and natural refrigerants, as well as ensure that India's workforce is ready to engineer a sustainable tomorrow,'' Purushothaman said.

The industry-academia partnership between Danfoss and Indian Institute of Science is an embodiment of what the Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India aims to achieve in securing a sustainable future, the statement said.

The MoU also marks an important milestone in the refrigeration industry to broaden the understanding about natural refrigerants and their importance in limiting carbon emissions and mitigating climate change, it said.

IISc Bengaluru, Director, professor Govindan Rangarajan said, ''our association with Danfoss India will enable the research in cutting-edge clean and green refrigerant technologies and skilling of India's youth to pursue HVAC related careers.'' Danfoss' experience and domain knowledge in the field uniquely positions them as the appropriate industry partner for Indian Institute of Science, he added.

