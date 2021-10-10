Left Menu

Four dead, as many injured in road crash in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 10-10-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 19:29 IST
Four dead, as many injured in road crash in Mathura
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people died and as many were injured on Sunday morning when a car collided with a stationary truck on a national highway near the K D Medical College here, police said.

The condition of the injured is stated to be stable, they said.

Among them is a six-year-old boy, Aniruddha, who lost both parents to the crash, the police said.

The car was headed for Rae Bareli from Gurgaon, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

The deceased were identified as Dharmendra (32), his wife Laxmi (30), Kusum Lata (26) and Mohini (19), he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
4
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021