IPL Qualifier 1 Scoreboard: CSK vs DC

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-10-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 21:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c du Plessis b Jadeja 60 Shikhar Dhawan c Dhoni b Hazlewood 7 Shreyas Iyer c Gaikwad b Hazlewood 1 Axar Patel c sub b Ali 10 Rishabh Pant not out 51 Shimron Hetmyer c Jadeja b Bravo 37 Tom Curran not out 0 Extras: (W-6) 6 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 172 Fall of wickets: 1/36 2/50 3/77 4/80 Bowling: Deepak Chahar 3-0-26-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-29-2, Shardul Thakur 3-0-36-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-23-1, Moeen Ali 4-0-27-1, Dwayne Bravo 3-0-31-1. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

