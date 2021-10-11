Kerala youth pens novel for a cause

Read for a cause, says third-year medical student Pavan John Zachariah, who has set out on a noble initiative as he releases his debut novel. Along with a bunch of friends, the young medico from Kerala has embarked on a unique project to support autistic and physically challenged individuals in Kochi, among others.

Proceeds from the sale of 'Beyond the Rouge Clouds', a romantic fiction penned by Zachariah, will go towards the cause. Undertaken by 30 college students from various backgrounds, the campaign is led by Zachariah and his friend Sreelekshmi Anil Nair.

The group of students also plan to organise awareness programmes on autism and foster support for such individuals.

''Entire proceeds from publishing the book are channeled towards the humanitarian cause only. Besides addressing the financial needs of the autistic and physically challenged of Kochi, a small percentage of the proceeds will also be steered towards Mellow circle's Prathyasha Home at Chennai in uplifting the AIDS-affected children,'' says Zachariah.

''The vision behind the whole humanitarian campaign is to inspire more and more youth to be social entrepreneurs of tomorrow. To be commercially viable yet remain a commodity of compassion, weaving an inclusive world for the differently abled and desolate to live in.'' Zachariah says the book, now available on Amazon and Flipkart as paperback, is a ''toast to all those ardent readers who wretchedly wish to rewrite the rulebook of love, life and laughter in their own terms''.

His work, he says, is a backlash against the hypocrisies and taboos of traditional pseudo-moralistic morass, served on a romantic platter. It dissects themes including marital rape, live-in relationships, bisexual love and gender fluidity.

