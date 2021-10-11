BYJM holds protests, demands cancellation of REET

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:56 IST
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers on Monday held demonstrations in all districts of Rajasthan, including state capital Jaipur, over the alleged paper leak of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET).

The protestors demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leak case and resignation of Education Minister Govind Dotasra from the post.

A large number of workers led by the state president of the BJYM, Himanshu Sharma, participated in the demonstration at Bais Godam circle here. ''There should be a CBI inquiry. The agitation will continue till the investigation is done. BJYM has decided that it will reach out to 2.5 lakh unemployed youth to raise awareness and create a big movement and today it is beginning of it,'' the party's state president Satish Poonia told reporters. He demanded that the government should sack the education minister.

Sharma said that there should be a fair investigation in the matter and this investigation should be done by the CBI. The examination should be cancelled and held afresh, he demanded.

The Rajasthan government has suspended an RAS, two RPS officers, 13 personnel of the education department and three policemen in the case.PTI AG DV DV

