Teachmint partners Pandai to power live classes for over 5 mn students in Malaysia

Education infrastructure provider Teachmint and Malaysian edtech start-up Pandai on Monday said they have entered into a partnership to deliver classroom solutions to over five million students in Malaysia. This partnership comes as a part of Teachmint's Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) offering for edtech organisations across the globe to enable them with their proprietary, state-of-the-art plug and play live class solutions, according to a statement.

With this, Teachmint has solidified its expansion into Asia, having also recently partnered with Dhaka-based edtech start-up Shikho to power live classes for millions of students in Bangladesh.

Teachmint is a mobile and video-first teaching platform which has helped over 1.5 million teachers in India to digitise their classrooms.

“With our proprietary classroom technology, we want to power the edtech economy across the world by partnering with start-ups that are solving unique, scalable problems in their respective geographies. ''Pandai has made great strides in creating a holistic learning ecosystem with a deep focus on quality content in Malaysia and we are delighted to partner with them in their journey,'' Teachmint co-founder and CEO Mihir Gupta added.

