Security cover of minority communities tightened in J-K’s Kupwara
The security cover of minority communities has been beefed up in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and no element will be allowed to damage the social fabric and communal harmony in the district, authorities said on Monday.
Kupwara Deputy Commissioner Imamuddin, while condemning the recent targeted killings of civilians, said some unscrupulous elements have attempted to damage the communal fabric of the society in J-K, which upholds a long history of brotherhood and hospitality.
He said he, along with SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas, interacted with the migrant community residing at a migrant colony and other places.
Various issues were discussed with them and on the demand of residents, solar lights were installed in the colony, he told reporters.
Imamuddin assured all necessary support to the migrant community and said there was no need to panic.
He said a nodal officer has been designated to keep a close liaison with the community for instant redressal of their issues.
He appealed to all stakeholders to come together and denounce the nefarious elements who are hell-bent to damage the peaceful atmosphere.
Manhas assured full cooperation to the minority community and said police will not allow any element to damage the peace and congenial atmosphere in the district He said necessary security has been provided wherever required.
