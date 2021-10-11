Left Menu

Security cover of minority communities tightened in J-K’s Kupwara

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:16 IST
Security cover of minority communities tightened in J-K’s Kupwara
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The security cover of minority communities has been beefed up in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and no element will be allowed to damage the social fabric and communal harmony in the district, authorities said on Monday.

Kupwara Deputy Commissioner Imamuddin, while condemning the recent targeted killings of civilians, said some unscrupulous elements have attempted to damage the communal fabric of the society in J-K, which upholds a long history of brotherhood and hospitality.

He said he, along with SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas, interacted with the migrant community residing at a migrant colony and other places.

Various issues were discussed with them and on the demand of residents, solar lights were installed in the colony, he told reporters.

Imamuddin assured all necessary support to the migrant community and said there was no need to panic.

He said a nodal officer has been designated to keep a close liaison with the community for instant redressal of their issues.

He appealed to all stakeholders to come together and denounce the nefarious elements who are hell-bent to damage the peaceful atmosphere.

Manhas assured full cooperation to the minority community and said police will not allow any element to damage the peace and congenial atmosphere in the district He said necessary security has been provided wherever required.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021