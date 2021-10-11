Left Menu

Assam gets approval for eighth medical college

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:17 IST
Assam gets approval for eighth medical college
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The number of medical colleges in Assam has gone up to eight with a new one in Lakhimpur town in northern part of the state getting approval from the National Medical Commission to start classes for the ongoing session.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and said, with the new medical college in Lakhimpur, the number of MBBS seats in the state has risen to 1,100.

''In a major milestone for Assam, I'm glad to share that @NMC_IND has approved a new Medical College for Lakhimpur with 100 seats for MBBS. A matter of great personal pride as I see this 8th College, I dreamt of, taking shape,'' Sarma tweeted.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, in a statement, said the letter of approval was received from the NMC by the state's medical education directorate during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

