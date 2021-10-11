Left Menu

Delhi govt launches 'Anganwadi on Wheels' aimed at fulfilling nutritional, health needs of children

The initiative will reach those children who were not able to reach anganwadis due to any reason and will provide them nutritious food as well as fulfil their educational and health-related needs, it added.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the Anganwadi on Wheels on the occasion of International Girl Child Day.Under the initiative, the aim of the Delhi Government is to reach even those children who are unable to reach the anganwadi due to any reason.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:26 IST
Delhi govt launches 'Anganwadi on Wheels' aimed at fulfilling nutritional, health needs of children
Representative image Image Credit: "In order to have an amiable and teaching-learning conducive environment in the school, it is indispensable that they must be free from bullying and ragging. There must be a respectful relationship among students, school administration and families," an official order. (Wikimedia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Monday launched its 'Anganwadi on Wheels' initiative aimed at fulfilling the nutritional and health needs of children, an official statement said. The initiative will reach those children who were not able to reach anganwadis due to any reason and will provide them nutritious food as well as fulfil their educational and health-related needs, it added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the 'Anganwadi on Wheels' on the occasion of International Girl Child Day.

''Under the initiative, the aim of the Delhi Government is to reach even those children who are unable to reach the anganwadi due to any reason. ''Children up to 0-6 years of age will be able to access early childhood care and education by trained anganwadi workers through these buses. Nutritious food will also be given to the children,'' he said.

Delhi Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam said the government is working in the field of women and child advancement on priority. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal was also present at the event. TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021