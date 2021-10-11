Left Menu

CM Pushkar Dhami distributes smartphones to topper girl students in U’khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Monday gave away smartphones to 162 meritorious girls who are among the toppers in the state's high school and intermediate examinations. At the program organised on the International Girl Child Day, he also said the state government has decided to give free mobile-tablets to the students of class 10 and 12 and degree colleges of government schools of the state.

This decision will be implemented soon, he said.

On Monday, the smartphones were given to the girl students who topped the Uttarakhand Board's High School and Intermediate examinations this year and the block level in the Intermediate papers.

He also announced to start 'Maitrayi Mentorship Program' for girl child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

