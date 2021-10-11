Left Menu

DU admissions: Over 29K applications received on first day under 2nd cut-off list

The courses might be filled up in the second list, he said.He said two students cancelled their admissions to English Honours, four in Philosophy Honours and three in Political Science Honours.At Aryabhatta College, 433 applications were received of which 263 were rejected and 170 were approved.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:54 IST
DU admissions: Over 29K applications received on first day under 2nd cut-off list
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University received over 29,000 applications on the first day of admissions on Monday under the second cut-off list, while over 2,100 applicants paid their fees, according to data shared by the varsity.

As many as 36,130 had secured admissions in the first list, ensuring that a little over half of the 70,000 undergraduate seats in the university were filled.

The DU received 29,086 applications on Monday while payment of fees were paid by 2,103 applicants. A total of 2,593 applications were approved by principals of various colleges, according to data. Colleges also saw some cancellations with students withdrawing admissions.

Manish Kansal, admission convener at the Hindu College, said, ''We had seats remaining in B.Com (Honours) and BA (Honours) Economics. We have had 51 admissions as against 38 sanctioned seats in the unreserved category. The courses might be filled up in the second list,'' he said.

He said two students cancelled their admissions to English (Honours), four in Philosophy (Honours) and three in Political Science (Honours).

At Aryabhatta College, 433 applications were received of which 263 were rejected and 170 were approved. According to Rajesh Dwivedi, convener, admissions, at the college, the number of rejected applications were high since many students who had applied in the first list and had high marks applied again despite being ineligible.

At Rajdhani College, 131 admissions took place on Monday. At Maharaja Agrasen, 64 students cancelled their admissions while 40 students cancelled their admissions at Ramjas College, according to data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021