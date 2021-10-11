'My son was murdered by his friends': Journalist Navin Das

A day after his son’s body was found floating in a pond on the outskirts of the state capital, senior journalist Navin Das Monday alleged that his son was killed by his friends with whom he had gone for a feast.

“My son was murdered by his friends,” Das alleged in a YouTube post of his programme.

Mentioning that he had talked to his son Manish Anurag at 4.11 am on Sunday, Das claimed that his son told him over phone that his friends were assaulting him.

“I have lost my son. His wedding was scheduled for next month. Sadly, his friends murdered him on the pretext of taking him for a feast,” Das said adding that it is very painful to lose a child at this age.

Pointing out that he has confidence in the police, the senior journalist said that Commissioner of Police S K Priyadarshi has given an assurance to him that the culprits will be nabbed soon. “As a father I have utmost faith in the police and the system,” Das said.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police has sealed the private hotel which Manish visited along with his friends before his death.

Thirty-year-old Manish Anurag was working as the Managing Director (MD) of Nirbhay Publication, an Odia daily edited by his father.

