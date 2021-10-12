Left Menu

2,194 candidates to contest zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Rajasthan's Alwar, Dholpur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-10-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 00:31 IST
2,194 candidates to contest zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Rajasthan's Alwar, Dholpur
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 2,194 candidates are in the fray for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan's Alwar and Dholpur districts, officials said on Monday.

The elections will be held in three phases on October 20, 23 and 26, with 244 candidates contesting for zila parishad seats and 1,950 for panchayat samiti seats.

Chief Electoral Officer Chitra Gupta said filling of nomination papers had started from October 4. Till October 8, 417 candidates filed their papers for zila parishad elections and 2,879 for panchayat samiti elections.

After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, a total of 2,194 candidates are left in the fray, she said.

Two candidates have been elected unopposed as zila parishad members and 13 as panchayati samiti members, Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
4
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021