2,194 candidates to contest zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Rajasthan's Alwar, Dholpur
- Country:
- India
A total of 2,194 candidates are in the fray for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan's Alwar and Dholpur districts, officials said on Monday.
The elections will be held in three phases on October 20, 23 and 26, with 244 candidates contesting for zila parishad seats and 1,950 for panchayat samiti seats.
Chief Electoral Officer Chitra Gupta said filling of nomination papers had started from October 4. Till October 8, 417 candidates filed their papers for zila parishad elections and 2,879 for panchayat samiti elections.
After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, a total of 2,194 candidates are left in the fray, she said.
Two candidates have been elected unopposed as zila parishad members and 13 as panchayati samiti members, Gupta said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alwar
- Rajasthan
- Dholpur
- Chitra Gupta
- Gupta
ALSO READ
Rajasthan REET Exam: 6 held for cheating using 'Bluetooth chappals'
Bharat Bandh: Farmers take out rallies, hold meetings in many districts of Rajasthan
Rajasthan CM Gehlot's elder brother appears before ED in money laundering case
Two people murdered in Alwar
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad drop Warner, Pandey