2,194 candidates to contest zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Rajasthan's Alwar, Dholpur

A total of 2,194 candidates are in the fray for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan's Alwar and Dholpur districts, officials said on Monday.

The elections will be held in three phases on October 20, 23 and 26, with 244 candidates contesting for zila parishad seats and 1,950 for panchayat samiti seats.

Chief Electoral Officer Chitra Gupta said filling of nomination papers had started from October 4. Till October 8, 417 candidates filed their papers for zila parishad elections and 2,879 for panchayat samiti elections.

After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, a total of 2,194 candidates are left in the fray, she said.

Two candidates have been elected unopposed as zila parishad members and 13 as panchayati samiti members, Gupta said.

