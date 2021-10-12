Andaman MP sanctions Rs 10 lakh for floodlights of RRO ground in Little Andaman Island

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the installation of floodlights in the RRO ground of Little Andaman Island.

Rai, the Congress MP of the union territory was told by the people of Little Andaman that the RRO ground is used throughout the year for all kinds of sports activities, cultural events, festivals, etc, but due to lack of floodlights, no events could be conducted in the ground in the evening hours.

The MP has released Rs 10 lakh for installation of the floodlights in RRO ground from his MPLAD fund so that sporting events, cultural activities, and festivals could be held in the ground in the evening hours, a release issued by the MP's office said.

"Keeping youths engaged in sports and cultural events during evening hours is the best way to save youths from the threat of drug and alcohol addiction. I am confident that once the floodlights are installed talented youths of Little Andaman will be able to excel in the field of sports and cultural activities," the Member of Parliament said in a message to the people of Little Andaman.

