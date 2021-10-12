Left Menu

Meerut's Successful Woman Entrepreneur Parul Shukla Honored under Mission Shakti

In the program organized by Bhagirathi Arya Kanya Inter College Lalkurti Meerut Cantt under Mission Shakti, the school principal honored Parul Shukla. Under the program International Girl Child Day the students of Bhagirathi Arya Kanya Inter College and ask her Question.

Awarded for outstanding contribution in Print and digital media Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Parul Shukla, successful woman entrepreneur from Meerut was honored for her outstanding contribution in Print and digital media. In the program organized by Bhagirathi Arya Kanya Inter College Lalkurti Meerut Cantt under ‘Mission Shakti’, the school principal honored Parul Shukla. Mrs. Parul Shukla is serving across India as a female entrepreneur with her brother Amit Bishnoi in the name of her company Swatcat Communication (PR and Content Placement). Parul Shukla who has been working for year in the field of Print and digital media, today a well-known name in this sector. Parul Shukla has established a different image in the field of Print and digital media in Meerut. With a memento the Principal of the school, Mrs. Lata Sagar honored Mrs. Parul Shukla. Under the program ‘International Girl Child Day’ the students of Bhagirathi Arya Kanya Inter College and ask her Question. Excited to find successful women entrepreneurs in front of them, the students learned many important facts about Print and digital media from them. Parul Shukla told the girls that what courses related to PR i.e. public relations can be done after the intermediate examination. In which new courses like MBA etc. Public relations have been attached. Which degree can they get further after doing these courses? Women entrepreneur Parul Shukla shared such important information with the girls. On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, the students enthralled everyone by presenting beautiful poems. The program was completed under the supervision of Dr. Sneh Prabha. Smt. Swati Singh, Nodal Officer of Mission Shakti Bhagirathi Arya Kanya Inter College gave impetus to the program by conducting the stage. Entire Bhagirathi family contributed their all to make this program a success. Image: Parul Shukla honored Mission Shakti PWR PWR

