UP: Officials order probe after video shows student cleaning teacher's car

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:15 IST
UP: Officials order probe after video shows student cleaning teacher's car
An investigation has been ordered after a viral video recently showed a student allegedly cleaning a teacher's car in a primary school in Sikandrabad block here, officials said.

In the video, it purportedly shows the primary school student cleaning his teacher's car in a school in Faridpur village of Sikandrabad block.

As the video spread on social media, Basic Education Officer Akhand Pratap Singh has asked officials to investigate the matter and take strict action against the guilty.

Singh said he has taken cognisance of the matter and it will be investigated. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty, he added.

