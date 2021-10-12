Karnataka signs MoU with NASSCOM for industry-aligned skill development of students

Karnataka State Higher Education Council entered into an MoU with IT industry body National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) on Tuesday, aimed at providing industry-aligned skill development experiences to students of higher education.

This is likely to benefit over 5 lakh students and faculty every year.

The MoU was signed in presence of Minister for Higher Education and IT/BT, C N Ashwath Narayan here.

''All universities in the state are covered under this MoU, it will benefit more than 5 lakh students of higher education (studying in government and private institutions) every year,'' the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

This MoU will make skill development courses available on the 'Future Skills Prime' platform of NASSCOM to all students and faculty members of higher education institutions in Karnataka, he said.

Further stating that skill development needs to focus on aligning skill courses with standards, faculty training, and infrastructure resources, Narayan said, all these three aspects are considered in this initiative.

''The courses available on 'Future Skills Prime' are as per national occupational standards of the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). All these courses will have access online for both faculty and students and those who want to learn these courses can access it on computers as well as tablets or smartphones,'' he explained.

Under the MoU, three courses of Digital Fluency, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security will become part of the curriculum, he said, adding that they will be made available free of cost to non-Computer Science students and faculty members of the state, and will have theory and practical components guarantying the skill development among the learners.

