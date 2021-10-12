Qatari official says recognising Taliban government not a priority
Qatar believes that recognising the Taliban government in Afghanistan is not a priority now, and that the focus should be on engaging with the new administration and addressing humanitarian issues, a senior Qatari official said on Tuesday.
"We think this (recognition) is not a priority. What's more a priority as we speak now is the humanitarian, is the education, is free passage of passengers," Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, special envoy to the Qatari foreign minister, said at a global security forum in Doha.
