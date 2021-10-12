Left Menu

Qatari official says recognising Taliban government not a priority

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:02 IST
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar believes that recognising the Taliban government in Afghanistan is not a priority now, and that the focus should be on engaging with the new administration and addressing humanitarian issues, a senior Qatari official said on Tuesday.

"We think this (recognition) is not a priority. What's more a priority as we speak now is the humanitarian, is the education, is free passage of passengers," Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, special envoy to the Qatari foreign minister, said at a global security forum in Doha.

