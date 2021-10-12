Six lakh passports issued through post office seva kendras in last six months: Union minister

As many as 6,00,000 passports had been issued by the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in the country in the last six months, Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said on Tuesday. He was speaking virtually from Delhi while inaugurating a POPSK at Dombivli in the Thane district of Maharashtra. ''A total of 427 POPSKs, including the new one, are operating in the country and serving the citizens to the best of their ability. They handle important documents. In the past six months, as many as 6,00,000 passports had been issued by POPSKs, which comes at 3,000 passports per day,'' Chauhan said. He said the services rendered by the Department of Post are the most trustworthy as the department has a large network throughout the country. ''The services were expanded under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The services of post offices are no more limited to handling posts and money orders but they are much more,'' he added. The minister also said that when services are provided there should be some tolerance and the same is shown by the passport offices and the postal department. Kalyan MO Shrikant Shinde and senior officials of the Department of Post were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)