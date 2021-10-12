Left Menu

UNEP India, NIFT join hands to offer sustainable fashion course module

Looking at the overwhelming response, we may make Design Innovation for Sustainable Fashion a mandatory course for students or even a certificate or diploma course in the future because sustainable fashion and sustainable development is the need of the hour, said NIFT Director General Shantmanu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:29 IST
UNEP India, NIFT join hands to offer sustainable fashion course module
  • Country:
  • India

United Nations Environment Programme and the National Institute of Fashion Technology have joined hands to offer a general elective course on 'Design Innovation for Sustainable Fashion' to all students of the institute.

More than 20 batches of this elective course are currently running across 17 NIFT campuses in India, a release stated. Addressing a webinar, UNEP India Country Office Head Atul Bagai said UNEP India is working on several initiatives on sustainability in the textiles sector. ''We are helping the (Textiles) Ministry to develop a roadmap for a sustainable textile hub in Surat for assisting sustainability and circularity in this sector. We are also working on a study on sustainability in the Indian Handlooms and UNEP has been working with Lakme Fashion Week on the Circular Design Challenge,” he said. Speaking at the webinar, Textiles Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh said sustainability has to be practised in the entire value chain of textiles, not just in the production but also in the consumption of textiles. “Looking at the overwhelming response, we may make 'Design Innovation for Sustainable Fashion' a mandatory course for students or even a certificate or diploma course in the future because sustainable fashion and sustainable development is the need of the hour,” said NIFT Director General Shantmanu. The textile industry is one of the largest global industries, with a market value of approximately USD 3.3 trillion, accounting for 2 per cent of the global GDP; one in six people in the world working in a fashion-related industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021