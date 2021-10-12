Left Menu

Jalna official wants schoolchildren to get parents to go for COVID-19 vaccine jabs

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:22 IST
Jalna official wants schoolchildren to get parents to go for COVID-19 vaccine jabs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in Jalna in Maharashtra are roping in schoolchildren to encourage their parents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under the state government's 'Kavach Kundal Abhiyan'.

Jalna Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manuj Jindal has struck upon the idea of sending a request letter to parents through schoolchildren so that vaccine hesitancy can be overcome and more beneficiaries can be covered under the 'Kavach Kundal Abhiyan', officials said on Tuesday.

''Parents are supposed to sign the letter with a pledge that they would get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible if they haven't done so as yet. The children are supposed to bring the letters back to school,'' an official said.

The initiative, under which government and private schools are being covered, has been titled ' Balkanchya Surakshasathi, Palkancha Lasikaran', he added.

Jalna vaccination in charge Jayshri Bhusare on Tuesday said the total number of doses administered in the district stood at 12,74,460, comprising 9,18,135 people who have been given the first dose and 3,56,325 now being fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

