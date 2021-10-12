Left Menu

IIM Indore students receive 2-month summer internship stipend offer of up to Rs 4 lakh

They were offered a median stipend of Rs 2 lakh for a two-month internship.These students include students of IIMs two-year Post-Graduate Program in Management equivalent to MBA and five-year Integrated Program in Management. This batch is the largest in terms of the number of students among the IIMs across the country, the spokesperson said.

The students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore have got the highest offer of up to Rs 4 lakh stipend this year for the summer internship placement, the institute said on Tuesday.

An IIM -Indore spokesperson said a total of 573 students from two major courses of the IIM participated in the placement process for the summer internship. They were offered a median stipend of Rs 2 lakh for a two-month internship.

These students include students of IIM's two-year Post-Graduate Program in Management (equivalent to MBA) and five-year Integrated Program in Management. This batch is the largest in terms of the number of students among the IIMs across the country, the spokesperson said. More than 150 employers from India and abroad including Google, Amazon, American Express, Boston Consulting Group, Barclays, Cipla and TCS, showed interest in providing summer internship opportunities to the IIM-Indore students.

