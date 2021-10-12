Left Menu

Man set ablaze by son-in-law dies in Hyd

while his wife sustained around 30 per cent burns after their son-in-law allegedly set them ablaze at their house here on Saturday night, they said.The couple were initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to the state-run hospital where the man succumbed to his injuries, a police official attached to KPHB Colony Police Station said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-10-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 21:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old man, who was set on fire allegedly by his son-in-law last week, succumbed to his injuries at a state-run hospital here on Tuesday, police said.

The man had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries. while his wife sustained around 30 per cent burns after their son-in-law allegedly set them ablaze at their house here on Saturday night, they said.

The couple were initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to the state-run hospital where the man succumbed to his injuries, a police official attached to KPHB Colony Police Station said. The prime accused (son-in-law), who too had suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment in another hospital, even as his father and two relatives were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday after a attempt to murder case was registered, the official said, adding the case has now been altered to IPC Section 302 (murder).

According to police, the son in law had barged into the flat of the couple with a petrol bottle after which his estranged wife locked herself in the bedroom even as the accused doused her parents with petrol and set them ablaze.

They had married in 2016, but the woman was staying at her parents house after the accused had started harassing her a year later, after which he was booked, police added.

