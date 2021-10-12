Left Menu

UGC extends date of applicability of PhD as mandatory qualification for recruitment of asst prof

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 21:55 IST
The University Grants Commission on Tuesday extended the date of applicability of PhD as a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment of assistant professors in universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''The University Grants Commission (UGC), in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, has decided to extend the date of applicability of PhD as mandatory qualification for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Departments of Universities from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2023,'' an official statement said.

"The amendment shall be known as UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education), Amendment Regulation, 2021," it said.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) welcomed the move.

DUTA president Rajib Ray said the development comes as a big relief for adhoc teachers working in university departments.

''This is a big victory for DUTA as its timely intervention and pursuance forced the UGC to concede to this demand. The DUTA first highlighted this issue with the UGC on August 14 and then met UGC officials on September 15. The Delhi University (DU) must immediately issue a corrigendum to the advertisement to enable all to apply for the posts advertised in various departments,'' he said.

The DU had advertised for 251 posts.

DUTA treasurer Abha Dev Habib said the teachers' body had argued for relaxation in all those clauses pertaining to appointment and promotions which made PhD mandatory in view of the pandemic.

''We hope for a similar relief in case of promotions,'' she said.

