Incorporate best global practices in staff training with incentives for excellence: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Tuesday suggested incorporating best global practices in training modules for the government employees along with some incentives for excellence.

Addressing an event, he said the era of generalisation is over and there is a need for a role specific module and panel to impart citizen-centric delivery mechanism, which is the core of all governance model.

Singh also emphasised upon integrated capacity building through integrated training for officers.

''The era of working in silos is over,'' the minister said.

He was addressing the first-ever joint roundtable of 23 central training institutions (CTIs) organised for capacity building, at Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) for bringing efficiency in delivery of services and ''ease of living'' for common man.

The minister said training of officers and personnel requires to be constantly reviewed and upgraded in view of the fast pace of evolution in all spheres of life, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He said best global practices should be incorporated in training modules along with some incentives for excellence, it said. Singh said there is a ''need to align individual and departmental priorities to our national aspirations and priorities''.

He expressed happiness that within a year all the central training institutions will be brought under the ambit of accreditation framework.

The minister also called for increased use of technology in learning and training modules. Singh said he is extremely pleased to see that for the first time since Independence, all CTIs present under one roof and brainstorming and sharing the best practices with each other.

Laying emphasis on developing a common perspective and a common vision for all functionaries, across the services, he said, in pursuit of this, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie had started conducting combined foundation course from last year by enlarging the spectrum of this course, which earlier included only IAS and a few other services.

For the first time, the academy conducted a combined foundation course by including over 20 different services from the government sector, the minister added. He informed that the vision of Mission Karmayogi did not take birth overnight and recalled that it was in 2017, when Narendra Modi visited LBSNAA, the first such visit by a prime minister in 42 years, where he felt that ''we still function in silos'' and there is no sharing of experiences amongst different services.

Singh added that in this transformation, CTIs have a huge role to play in training and shaping the officers for execution of the tasks throughout their careers.

To achieve this large-scale transformation through digital means, he said, CTIs are going to create a learning platform, which every government employee can access at his/her convenience.

This will include a range of learning materials, videos and bite-sized courses, 5-minute courses which anyone can access even while they are traveling in the metro or their cars, the minister said.

