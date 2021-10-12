Left Menu

Govt approves affiliation of 100 schools with Sainik School Society

The students from these Schools are envisioned to be equipped with necessary life skills which will make them shine in their chosen fields, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:49 IST
Govt approves affiliation of 100 schools with Sainik School Society
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the affiliation of 100 schools in government and private sectors with Sainik School Society under the Ministry of Defence, according to an official statement.

Beginning from the academic year 2022-23, approximately 5,000 students are expected to receive admission in class VI in such 100 affiliated schools, it added. At present the existing 33 Sainik Schools have admission capacity of approximately 3,000 students in class VI.

The government is inviting proposals from government and private schools, NGOs to apply for affiliation of existing or new schools to the Sainik Schools Society. ''It is believed that integration of the Sainik Schools education system with regular board plus curriculum is expected to create academically strong, physically fit, culturally aware, intellectually adept, skillful youth and well-rounded citizens. "The students from these Schools are envisioned to be equipped with necessary life skills which will make them shine in their chosen fields,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021