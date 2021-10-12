Urge healthcare providers to leverage AB-PMJAY to address avoidable blindness issue: V K Paul

NITI Aayog member V K Paul on Tuesday urged healthcare providers to leverage the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to address the issue of avoidable blindness in India.

He was speaking at a virtual event hosted by a Delhi-based eye hospital.

''Almost half of the population of India is now covered under the PM-JAY, and I request healthcare providers to leverage the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY system to address avoidable blindness in India,'' Paul was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the hospital.

Launched in September 2018, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per eligible family per year to avail cashless in-patient secondary and tertiary healthcare through a network of empanelled healthcare providers.

Paul's addressing followed the launch of Standard Chartered-Shroff's Eye Care Education Academy in New Delhi.

It will be heartening if the academy can introduce more programmes, especially DNB courses as the demand gap in this area is huge, he said.

The academy has been started with an aim to provide eye care education and skill enhancement of various cadre of ophthalmic healthcare workers, the statement said.

Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital has partnered with Standard Chartered Bank for the initiative.

The academy will help in imparting eye care education to healthcare practitioners (eye care professionals, nurses, technicians, and students), with a focus on tier-II and tier-III cities, the statement said.

The academy will facilitate skill upgradation to more than 25,000 eye healthcare workers in four years, including ophthalmologists, optometrists, allied eye health care workers, and eye care managers, it added. PTI KND IJT

