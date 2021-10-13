Left Menu

Protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against 'sexual assault' of two women students

Various civil society groups on Wednesday protested outside the Delhi Police headquarters here against the alleged sexual assault of two women students by police personnel during a recent protest.The Left-affiliated All India Students Association AISA on Tuesday alleged that two women students were sexually assaulted by Delhi Police personnel while they were part of a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shahs residence on October 10.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:38 IST
Various civil society groups on Wednesday protested outside the Delhi Police headquarters here against the alleged sexual assault of two women students by police personnel during a recent protest.

The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) on Tuesday alleged that two women students were sexually assaulted by Delhi Police personnel while they were part of a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on October 10. The allegations were rejected by the police as ''totally baseless''.

On Wednesday, around 60 activists gathered outside the police headquarters at Ashoka Road and raised slogans against the force. They demanded that the Chanakyapuri ACP be sacked for allegedly instructing police personnel to assault women protesters.

Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) were detained on Sunday as they staged a protest near Shah's residence here demanding the expulsion of MoS Ajay Mishra over the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which Mishra's son is accused of mowing down farmers with his vehicle.

The protesters were immediately detained and forcibly removed by the Delhi Police, the AISA said in a statement, adding that the women protesters were targeted separately for sexual assault.

