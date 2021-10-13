Left Menu

Land identified for setting up Heli hub in Gurugram

13-10-2021
In the direction of establishing a Heli-Hub in Gurugram, the Haryana government has identified land and a proposal will be sent to the central government soon, an official statement said on Wednesday.

It has been decided by the Haryana government to reduce the VAT rates on air turbine fuel from 20 per cent to 1 per cent, the statement added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi on Wednesday regarding various civil aviation projects of Haryana. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, discussions regarding reduction of VAT rates on air turbine fuel besides heli-hub to be set up in Gurugram, civil aviation university, drone school, and satellite centre in the state were held, the statement said.

Apart from this, the development of Integrated Aviation Hub, Hisar, Airstrip Karnal, Airstrip Ambala and Pilot Training School, Bhiwani and Pilot Training School Narnaul and air services routes in Haryana were also discussed.

As a result of the setting up of a heli-hub in Gurugram, the airport will also get support due to the facility of intercity and intracity helicopters, the statement said.

