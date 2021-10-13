Left Menu

J&K LG visits family of slain teacher in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:49 IST
J&K LG visits family of slain teacher in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the family members of Deepak Chand, a teacher who was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar recently, and offered his condolences to them for their ''irreparable loss'', an official spokesperson said.

Chand was among the seven civilians killed by terrorists in separate incidents in the Kashmir valley recently.

Sinha visited Chand's residence at Patoli-Mangotrian here and assured the family of all support from the Union Territory administration, the spokesperson said.

He told the bereaved family members that the administration fully stands with them in this hour of grief.

Two teachers -- Supinder Kour, a Srinagar-based Sikh, and Chand, a Hindu from Jammu -- were shot dead on October 7 by members of The Resistance Force (TRF), a shadow outfit of proscribed terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They were killed two days after the outfit claimed responsibility for three more killings in the Union Territory.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of Srinagar's most famous pharmacy, was shot dead at his shop on the evening of October 5. Minutes later, a ''chaat'' vendor, Virendra Paswan from Bihar, was gunned down elsewhere in the city. Around the same time, another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, was killed at Naidkhai in Bandipora.

On October 2, terrorists shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri at Srinagar's Karan Nagar locality and Mohammad Shafi Dar at the city's Batamaloo area.

