Priyank Kanoongo reappointed as NCPCR Chairperson

The government has reappointed Priyank Kanoongo as Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR for a period of three years from October 17.This will be Kanoongos second term as Chairperson of the apex child rights body. He had worked on the reintegration of out-of-school children into mainstream education.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:37 IST
The government has reappointed Priyank Kanoongo as Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for a period of three years from October 17.

This will be Kanoongo's second term as Chairperson of the apex child rights body. He was first appointed to the post in 2018.

In a gazette notification issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said that in pursuance of Section 4 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 (4 of 2006), the government hereby reappoints Priyank Kanoongo as Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for a period of three years w.e.f. 17.10.2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Kanoongo, 40, a science graduate, comes from Madhya Pradesh. When he was first appointed as a member of the NCPCR, he was tasked with working on education. He had worked on the reintegration of out-of-school children into mainstream education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

