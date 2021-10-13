Odisha's Madhusudan Law University gets UGC recognition

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
''Happy to share that Madhusudan Law University, Cuttack has been included in the list of Universities established as per section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956. The University will soon be able to receive central assistance under the section 12(b) of the UGC Act,'' Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, tweeted.

''The eight decade-old institution named after Utkal Gourab Madhubabu is one of the best law colleges in the region. The central government is committed to transform the higher education landscape as per the vision of PM Shri @narendramodi and in line with the NEP,'' the Education Minister added.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) provides financial assistance to eligible colleges which are included under Section 2(f) and declared fit to receive central assistance (UGC grant) under Section 12 (B) of UGC Act, 1956 according to approved pattern of assistance under various schemes.

The colleges are brought under the purview of UGC in terms of these Regulations as and when the proposals are received from the colleges for inclusion under Section 2(f) and they are found fit for inclusion according to the provisions contained in the regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

