Left Menu

East Delhi civic body employees absent for long time to face action

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:46 IST
East Delhi civic body employees absent for long time to face action
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation have decided to crack the whip on those employees who have been absent for a long time, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an order issued by the EDMC commissioner, all the heads of departments and DDOs have been asked to immediately inform all such employees in their department to join duties within seven days and if the absent employees do not do so, then ''disciplinary action'' should be initiated against them.

It has been observed that ''a large number of employees'' are absent without notice, from their duties for a long time, or have left their posts in the corporation, Municipal Commissioner of EDMC, Vikas Anand was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the civic body.

The commissioner has issued orders to take action against such employees accordingly, it said.

Due to such employees who have been absent for a long time, the recruitment processes, promotional avenues, overall efficiency of the EDMC, and the commitment to provide hassle-free civic services are adversely affected, he said. Hence, it is necessary that action should be taken against such employees, Anand added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021