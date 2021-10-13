Left Menu

I-T raids on premises linked to Ajit Pawar biggest in India: Somaiya

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday claimed the searches conducted by Income Tax officials on premises linked to family members of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are the biggest such raids in India.The raids are going on for the last 7 days.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:51 IST
I-T raids on premises linked to Ajit Pawar biggest in India: Somaiya
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KiritSomaiya)
  • Country:
  • India

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday claimed the searches conducted by Income Tax officials on premises linked to family members of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are the ''biggest'' such raids in India.

''The raids are going on for the last 7 days. According to me, the searches have reached more than 24 promotors, directors, owners, firms, projects. (IT sleuths) are getting something from the lockers concealed in the walls, from server rooms, basements, and parking lots,'' he claimed while addressing a press conference here.

Officials had also searched businesses linked to the sisters of Ajit Pawar and other relatives based on accusations of tax evasion.

Somaiya alleged links between Ajit Pawar and a sugar mill in the Satara district. ''I wanted to ask Ajiit Pawar who are the owners and the main shareholders in that sugar factory,'' he said. Somaiya said if Netflix decides to make a series (on IT raids), Ajit Pawar will get a minimum royalty of Rs 200 crore to Rs 400 crore.

''This Thackeray-Pawar government is a number one scamster government. The BJP aims to free Maharashtra from this scamster government,'' he alleged. Ajit Pawar had told reporters earlier that he would speak on the matter once the ''government guests'' leave after conducting searches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021