Left Menu

Counselling for school, college students to be conducted, says Kerala CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:06 IST
Counselling for school, college students to be conducted, says Kerala CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said counselling sessions should be held for school and college students who may be in a particular state of mind after losing not just classes but also friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said schools and colleges should have counsellors when the institutions re-open, according to an official press release.

The decision was taken in the COVID review meeting in which it was also decided that first year undergraduate students below 18 years of age, who are unable to get vaccinated due to their age, would be exempted from the requirement of getting both doses of vaccine to attend classes, the release said.

Students who do not have time to take the second dose of the vaccine would also be allowed to attend classes, the Chief Minister said at the meeting.

Also, he said awareness programmes should be conducted for teachers and students who are reluctant to take the vaccine, the release said.

Besides, it was also decided at the meeting that fitness of school buildings and vehicles to be used to ferry students should be ensured and bus services should be increased in connection with re-opening of educational institutions.

Uniforms are not mandatory in the early stages of school opening, said the Chief Minister. According to the release, restrictions on public events would continue and special permissions must be obtained for programmes requiring exemption.

With regard to the prevailing heavy rains, the Chief Minister said 48 relief camps have been set up and relief work was progressing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021