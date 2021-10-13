Left Menu

Issue of vacancies in govt medical colleges is viewed seriously: NMC

The National Medical Commission said the government has viewed seriously the issue of vacancies in public medical colleges and institutes, and the matter would be taken up in a meeting of chief secretaries with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:27 IST
Issue of vacancies in govt medical colleges is viewed seriously: NMC
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@NMC_IND)
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission said the government has viewed ''seriously'' the issue of vacancies in public medical colleges and institutes, and the matter would be taken up in a meeting of chief secretaries with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter to the respective in-charge of all government medical colleges and institutes, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of NMC said it has observed that their many departments are vacant for several years. ''The colleges/institutions are applying for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Broad and Super Specialty courses without proper eligibility qualifications of the teachers. We also have noticed that required and essential equipment of the departments are lacking to maintain standard teaching and training of the doctors,'' Member (MARB) of NMC Professor G Suryanarayana Raju said in the letter on October 11.

''The above matter has been viewed seriously by the Government of India. This matter is proposed to be taken up in the conference of Chief Secretary of different State/Union Territories with the Prime Minister of India,'' the letter said.

Thus, the NMC has requested them (dean/ principal/director) to take up the matter of short falls/vacancies of staff and the equipment in the existing government medical colleges/institutions including teaching hospitals within 24 hours. PTI PLB TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021